Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Friday strongly condemns terrorist attack in Mosalla-e-Mazar area of Kabul, in which many precious human lives were lost and a number of innocent injured.

“We are grieved over the loss of precious lives in the brutal attack of terrorism, and convey our deepest condolence and sympathies with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones,” said a statement of foreign office here.

“We also pray for speedy recovery of the injured,” it added.

Pakistan reiterated its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations and expresses solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in their fight against the menace of terrorism.

“We believe concerted efforts by states, and close cooperation among them, are needed for eliminating the scourge of terrorism.”—APP

