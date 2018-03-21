Pakistan strongly condemns suicide attack in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned today’s reprehensible suicide attack close to Ali Abad hospital and Kabul University.

Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement expressed grief at the loss of precious and innocent lives in the brutal attack of terrorism. The spokesperson expressed Islamabad’s deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

It reiterated Pakistan’s unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations and expressed solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in their fight against the menace of terrorism.