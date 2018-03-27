Pakistan rejects attempts to cast aspersions on its non-proliferation credentials

Pakistan says there should not be any undue restrictions on access to dual-use items and technologies for peaceful and legitimate purposes.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal while commenting on reports regarding addition of seven Pakistan private sector companies to the Entity List of Bureau of Industry and Security of the US Department of Commerce.

The spokesperson made it clear that Pakistan has always been transparent and willing to engage with the suppliers of the dual-use items. It is also willing to extend guarantees regarding non-diversion and arrangements for post-shipment.

He said Pakistan’s efforts in the area of export controls and non-proliferation, and nuclear safety and security are well known and Pakistan and US have a history of cooperation in these areas.

The spokesperson said Pakistan rejects attempts by its detractors to exploit these listings to cast aspersions on its non-proliferation credentials.

He said such attempts give rise to doubts about the motivation and timing of these measures which will be seen as being politically-driven.