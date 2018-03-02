Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over unprovoked ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh in Islamabad on Thursday and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control martyring a seventy year old civilian Muhammad Nazir and injuring a female Shamim Akhtar in the Kotli, Jandrot and Chirikot Sectors.

Acting Director General for South Asia and SAARC urged India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of such violations.

He also urged India to instruct the forces to respect the ceasefire, and maintain peace along the LoC and Working Boundary.

He said this unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing since last year when Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The acting Director General said deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

