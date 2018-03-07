Pakistan, Korea sign agreement for employment of Pakistani workers

ISLAMABAD: Agreement has been signed between Korea and Pakistan for employment of Pakistani workers in South Korea for another two years i.e. 2018 -19.

In a ceremony held at the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development in Islamabad today (Wednesday), the Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Pir Syed Sadruddin Shah Rashidi signed a MoU with South Korea for employment of Pakistani workers in Korea through Overseas Employment Corporation.

The Federal Minister welcomed the Korean side for giving an opportunity to send the Pakistani workers to South Korea through a transparent and efficient mechanism.

The Ambassador in his address appreciated the cooperation between the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Ministry of Employment and Labour, Korea for employment of skilled and dedicated labour from Pakistan.

loading...