Pakistan greatly values its ties with Saudi Arabia: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says Pakistan greatly values its ties with Saudi Arabia, which draw its strength from religious affinities, historic bonds and mutual respect.

He was talking to Imam-e-Kaaba Al-Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Muhammad bin Talib who met with him along with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliky in Islamabad on Monday.

Welcoming the Imam-e-Kaaba, the Prime Minister said the entire Muslim world considers Pakistan as its strength and takes pride in its accomplishments.

Discussing the regional situation and the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah, Imam-e-Kaaba appreciated the efforts of Pakistan for promoting peace in the region.

He appreciated the efforts and the steps taken by the government towards overcoming the menace of terrorism.

