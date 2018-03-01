Pakistan forex figures $18.413bn

KARACHI: Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stands at $18.41303 billion, says State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

A SBP’s weekly report issued here on Thursday, the foreign reserves on February 23 held by the State Bank were $12,345.6 million and the net foreign reserves with commercial banks amounted to $6,067.7 million.

During the week ending February 23, SBP’s reserves decreased by $358 million to $12,346 million due to external debt servicing and other official payments.—APP

