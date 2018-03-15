Pak Navy inducts Backhoe Dredger RAH KUSHA and Split Hoper Barges Tarseel-1 & 2

KARACHI: Induction Ceremony of Backhoe Dredger (BD) RAH KUSHA and Split Hoper Barges (SHB) TARSEEL-1 & 2 built for Pakistan Navy at Tianjin Shipyard, China was held at PN Dockyard, Karachi. Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, Vice Chief of the naval Staff graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The ceremony was attended by high ranking officials and dignitaries from China, Pakistan Navy and Corporate Sector. With induction of this new dredger BD RAH KUSHA and its two hopper barges SHB TARSEEL 1 & 2, dredging capability OF Pakistan Navy will enhance further. BHYD RAH KUSHA, due to its unique design and functioning methodology, can dredge in proximity of jetties and berths where other conventional dredging means are less effective.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chief of Naval Staff stated that Pakistan’s sea trade routes and Maritime zones are the life lines for country’s economy and need to be guarded at all costs.

He said that our ports and harbor are the gateway to this economic line and the need to keep them functional at all times mandates a strong Navy.

He avowed that induction of Bachkhoe Dredger RAH KUSHA fulfills an essential requirement of PN and will meet the objectives set forth for it.

The Chief Guest said that this induction is yet another manifestation of Pak-China bilateral defence cooperation which is unparalleled and has always lived up to the expectations.