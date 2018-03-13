Pak, Kyrgyzstan Army Chiefs discuss bilateral defence ties

RAWALPINDI: Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan Major General Rayimberdi Duishenbiev called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Matters of mutual interest including military to military relations, regional security situation and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier on arrival at General Headquarters, the Kyrgyz Chief of General Staff laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented Guard of Honour to him.

loading...