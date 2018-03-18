Pak, Afghanistan to enhance bilateral ties

KABUL: Pakistan and Afghanistan leadership have expressed firm resolve to work together and enhance cooperation to improve bilateral relations.

The understanding reached during visit of National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua to Afghanistan.

Both sides during the meetings reiterated their commitment to peace and stability of each other and agreed to work in a cooperative framework for a brighter future.

Nasser Khan Janjua assured the Afghan Officials of Pakistan’s full support for the vision of peace.

He termed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s invitation to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as a good omen and will help in bringing both the countries more closer in the war against terrorism.

President Ashraf Ghani also stressed on securing the future of both the countries by ending and not winning the war.