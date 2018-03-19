Only SC can provide ‘permanent’ shelter to Rao Anwar: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday resumed the suo-moto case against the former Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Sindh, Rao Anwar involved in the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsuad and three others, Aaj News reported.

A three member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Saqib Nisar stated that the absconder SSP Malir will not be able to find out a permanent safe haven unless he turns himself in, adding that, SC will unveil those providing shelter and facilitating the fugitive police officer to hide.

State Bank of Pakistan’s Governor Tariq Bajwa appeared before the court to inform the bench that there are two banks accounts to Anwar’s name, both of which have been frozen.

Former SSP is still receiving his salary in one of his account, however he won’t be able to withdraw any amount, Bajwa informed SC.

Inspector General Sindh, A.D Khuwaja who was schedule to present himself before the court around 1:30 pm. IG Sindh will inform the bench about the progress made to apprehend Rao Anwar.

The court has also ordered the airport authorities to present them selves along with relevant records to explain Anwar’s bid to leave country.