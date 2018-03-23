Non controversial interim Prime Minister to be selected: PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that non controversial person would be elected as care-taker Prime Minister.

This was stated by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while talking to Munizae Jahangir in AajNews programe Spot Light.

He said that it has been discussed with Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader KhurSheed Shah and he too will discuss with opposition about the selection of care-taker Prime Minister.

He said that PPP’s sugessted nominees can be agreed upon.

Prime Minister said that PML-N is not going to bring any NRO.

He said that Pakistan has relations with all stake hoders including Afghanistan. Afghan peace is directly connected to Pakistan, he added.

Prime Minister said that America did not leave any traditional and diplomatic diplomacy in its policies.