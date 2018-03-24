No room for judicial martial law, coup, says PM Abbasi

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday expressed confidence that the democratic system in the country would thrive as there was no room for any judicial martial law or any other coup.

Abbasi said only the electorate would decide in the upcoming elections about the fate of next government and their decision would be accepted.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of first CCV line and aluminum alloy manufacturing plant in the Sundar Industrial Estate.

Abbasi said the PML-N government faced energy and power challenges and the backlog of the previous governments, but it had solved the energy issues, with production of 10,000MW of power within five years.

He said the government had performed well during the last five years which was matchless and resolved the energy issues for the next fifteen years.

Despite limited resources, about 1700kms six lanes motorway network was being completed, he said and expressed his resolve to serve the country with the limited resources.—APP