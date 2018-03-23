No connection between Rao Anwar’s arrest, replacement of AD Khawaja: CM Sindh

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that there is no connection between the arrest of former senior superintendent of police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar, and the replacement of Inspector-General (IG) Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja.

While addressing the media after after laying floral wreath on the Mazar of Father of Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah which he visited along with his cabinet member to pay him homage, the CM said that everyone has to play a role to contribute towards to the betterment and progress of democracy. “Today, all Pakistanis should vow to work towards the country’s progress,” he added.

Shah further said that in the event of Pakistan Day, he doesn’t want to comment on Anwar or Khawaja. He also said that this year, 2018 is the year of general election and the future of Pakistan lies in democracy. He urged the people of the country, particularly the people of the province to participate in election process and elect their true representatives, particularly those who have served them and who have upheld their rights. “We have to strengthen democracy and democratic institutions –this is demand of Pakistan Day,” he said.

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, said that today is the day we vow to continue Jinnah’s vision and mission. “A lot of work has been done in Sindh to restore peace and stability. Armed forces and all law enforcement agencies of the country need to play their role in the restoration of peace and stability to the country,” he added.

Shah said that the spirit and unity of March 23, 1940 was unprecedented and now time has come again to demonstrate same kind of spirit and unity to steer the country out of different challenges.

He said that March 23, 1940 was a historic day on which Pakistan Resolution was passed. The resolution set a direction for creation of Pakistan and ultimately the goal was achieved with an organized struggle led by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The CM further said that since independence the nation has seen various ups downs but the worst episode and challenge was of emergence of terrorism. “The nation stood against terrorists bravely and demonstrated unprecedented spirit of unity and finally defeated them,” he said, adding. “This unity was revival of the spirit that was inculcated on March 23, 1940.”

He said that in the struggle of Pakistan our youth had played a vital role and now they have to play their due role to strengthen democracy. “Our youth are our future and they have to play their role for the development and prosperity of the country,” he said.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that the revival of MMA is a good omen. “At the time of general elections such kind of political alliances of like-minded parties are made- this is their democratic right,” he said.

Replying to another question, Shah said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has served people of the province. “We have reconstructed road infrastructure in Karachi and all over Sindh, the Sindh government has the honour to construct bridges on River Indus,” he said, adding, “Sindh government has taken concrete measures for poverty reduction in the province and now are going to generate electricity from Thar Coal by 2019,” he said proudly and went on saying it would be a great achievement of people of Sindh and it would be the realization of the dream of Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto.

People of Sindh know who has served them better and “I am sure they would better judge,” Murad Ali Shah concluded.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair and his cabinet members, Manzoor Wassan, Sohail Anwar Siyal, Mumtaz Jakhrani laid floral wreath on Mazar-e-Quaid and offered fateh. The chief minister also recorded his expression for the historic struggle of father of nation in the visitors’ book.—INP