Nehal Hashmi tenders unconditional apology to SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) former senator Nehal Hashmi Tuesday tendered unconditional apology to Supreme Court in a contempt of court case against him.

The apology came after representatives and leaders of bar associations pleaded the three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Justice Saqib Nisar, today to show kindness and forgive Hashmi, a member of the bar and disqualified senator.

In his apology, Hashmi accepted what the bar leaders said and asked for forgiveness and mercy. “I will never say anything regarding you [chief justice] anywhere,” he assured the bench.

As case proceedings begin today, lawyers’ senior leader Rasheed. A. Rizvi requested the court to briefly adjourn the hearing so that several senior lawyers’ leaders, present in the court, can consult and inform the bench of their opinion on how to proceed the case.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Pir Khurshid Kaleem was also present in the court. On seeing him, the Chief Justice remarked, “You are the pir [spiritual leader] of your area and ours as well”.

The hearing was then adjourned until 1pm.

After case proceedings resumed, the bar leaders termed Hashmi’s statements condemnable and requested the court to show magnanimity.

“We are thankful to the court for taking our input,” said the SCBA president, adding that if they cannot safeguard state institutions then it is their failure.

Pakistan Bar Counsil Vice Chairman Kamran Murtaza, who withdrew as lawyer of Hashmi earlier, said had these words been used for someone else they still would not have defended them.

Yesterday, the court had replayed a video clip of Hashmi’s controversial remarks against the judiciary.

In response to Hashmi’s plea for forgiveness, the chief justice had remarked: “How can you appeal for leniency,” adding that if he [chief justice] was in Hashmi’s place, he would have drowned in shame.

The court had then summoned bar representatives to give their input on how to proceed with the matter of cancelling Hashmi’s license to practice law.

Hashmi, a former senator, was jailed for a month and disqualified for five years by the apex court on February 1 over his contemptuous remarks made last year. — INP