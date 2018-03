LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday held critical meetings in Jati Umrah in Lahore.

Besides discussing current political situation and the upcoming elections, Sharif also mulled over the strategy to woo the antagonized party leaders before the general elections.

Additionally, Khwaja Haris, the lawyer of Nawaz Sharif in NAB references cases, briefed him over the present status and possible outcome of the case.— INP