LAHORE: Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Sunday became target of a show attack in Lahore.

Sharif was about to address a ceremony at Jamia Naeemia when a man present in the audience hurled his shoe at Sharif.

The supporters of Sharif immediately caught and thrashed the attacker.

Sharif left the venue after delivering short speech after the incident.

Yesterday Foreign minister Khawaja Asif had ink thrown at him during a PML-N workers’ convention in Sialkot.

