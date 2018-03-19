Naval Chief highlights resolve of Pak Navy against maritime terrorism

KUWAIT: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited Kuwait and held meetings with Chief of the General Staff of Kuwait’s Army, chief of Kuwait Naval forces and Commander Kuwait Coast Guard.

During the meetings, matters pertaining to bilateral interest including defence cooperation and mutual collaboration came under discussion.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, during these meetings, the Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted the resolve of Pakistan Navy against maritime terrorism.

The Kuwaiti authorities appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy for promotion of maritime peace and stability as well as for imparting training facilities to the Kuwait Navy.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also visited Kuwait Navy ship.—Radio Pakistan