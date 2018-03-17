Naval Chief discusses matters of bilateral interest with Saudi naval commander

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi who is on a visit to Saudi Arabia met Western Fleet Commander of Saudi Royal Navy.

According to Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, matters of bilateral interest were discussed during the meeting.

The Commander Western Fleet appreciated the strong relations between the two naval forces.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also visited the Western Fleet command and control centre, Royal Saudi Naval School and Royal Saudi Naval Forces Aviation setup.

He also witnessed Saudi Navy’s frigate HMS Makkah and interacted with its staff and commended their professional capabilities.

The Naval Chief’s visit to Saudi Arabia will help strengthen cooperation between the two Navies.