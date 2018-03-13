Naval Chief conferred ‘King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence’ award

RIYADH: Chief of Naval Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has been conferred award of ‘King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence’ of Royal Saudi Forces. He was given this award in a ceremony held in Riyadh.

According to the spokesman of Pakistan Navy during the visit of Saudi Arabia, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi met with Chief of General Staff of Royal Saudi Armed Forces and Head of Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

They also discussed professional matters and bilateral defence cooperation in the meetings.

Chief of General Staff of Royal Saudi Armed Forces and Head of Royal Saudi Naval Forces lauded the services of Pakistan Navy to maintain peace and stability in the region.

