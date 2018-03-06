National commitment is the key to development of Balochistan: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa says continuity of efforts with national commitment is the way forward to bring development and stability in Balochistan.

Interacting with local elders and troops in Jhao area of Awaran during second day of his visit to Balochistan, he appreciated progress through joint working by security forces and the civil administration.

COAS inaugurated work for Road Turbat- Bulaeda and earth breaking for construction of Cadet College Awaran at Jhao.

He was given detailed briefing by General Officer Commanding Major General Zaki Manj on recent security measures as well as support to the government on socio- economic projects.

Cadet College Awaran initially will be for eight hundred cadets with plans to enhance its capacity subsequently.

The project will be completed in quicker timeframe of two years for its planned initial capacity.

Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo accompanied the Army Chief throughout the visit and discussed various coordination aspects to successfully carry on the execution of Khushal Balochistan program.

