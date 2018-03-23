Nation celebrates Pakistan Day today with renewed pledge

The nation celebrates Pakistan Day today with renewed commitment to work hard for progress and prosperity of the country.

The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

The Day was dawn with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country. It is a public holiday. National flag was hoisted on major government buildings.

The main feature of the day is the spectacular military parade at the Parade Avenue in Islamabad where the armed forces will conduct march past and the fighter jets will present aerobatic maneuvers.

Floats depicting the culture of different regions will also be displayed on the occasion.

President Mamnoon Hussain will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the three services Chiefs will also witness the parade.An investiture ceremony will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in the evening where President Mamnoon Hussain would confer awards and medals to personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.

This year a total of one hundred and forty one Pakistanis as well as foreign nationals will be conferred upon civil awards.

Former Cuban President, Dr Fidel Castro will be honoured with posthumous Nishan-e-Pakistan while late human rights champion Asma Jahangir will be awarded a posthumous Nishan-e-Imtiaz for her undying services for the citizens of the country.

Radio Pakistan is airing day long special programmes featuring different aspects of the Pakistan Movement.

PUNJAB

In Lahore, main ceremony of Pakistan Day will be held at the Governor House in which Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana will participate as the chief guest.

A change of guards ceremony will be held at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal.

The Nazaria Pakistan Trust and Pakistan Movement Workers Trust will organize a special sitting regarding at the trust building.

Chairman NPT and former President Muhammad Rafique Tarar will preside over the sitting while Pakistan movement workers will be the guests of honour on this occasion.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the main function in connection with the Pakistan Day will be held at the Governor House Peshawar tomorrow.

Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra will give awards to distinguished figures for their outstanding performance in different fields.

A three-day Pakistan Zindabad festival will also begin at tourist resort, Malam Jabba in District Swat tomorrow.

Paragliding, skiing, archery, race and painting competitions will be held in the festival.

Balochistan

In Quetta, the main investiture ceremony will be held at the Governor House Quetta in which Governor Balochistan, Muhammad Khan Achakzai will give away awards to the keynote personalities for showing outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Sindh

Here is our Karachi corresponden Malahat Solat to give details about the programs in connection with Pakistan Day.

GILGIT-BALTISTAN

In Gilgit-Baltistan, national flag will be hoisted in all public and private building.

Force Command Northern Area has also finalized Pakistan day programs.