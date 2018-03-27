Najam urges fans to buy tickets for ‘historic’ West Indies series

KARACHI: Sale of tickets for the three-match T20 series between Pakistan and West Indies continues online and centres of a courier company in Karachi.

Urging cricket fans to buy the tickets, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Najam Sethi said on Twitter:

HISTORIC WEST INDIES SERIES 1,2,3 April: Rs 1000,2000,5000 Tickets on sale online and at TCS centres. — Rs 500 Tickets ONLY from TCS centres. HURRY HURRY. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) March 27, 2018

The matches are scheduled on April 1, 2 and 3 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Rs1,000, Rs2,000 and Rs5,000 worth tickets are available online, while tickets worth Rs500 can only be bought from the courier company’s centres.

The series was initially scheduled to be held in November last year. However, it was postponed after hesitation from senior West Indies players.

Last month Sethi announced that all three matches of the series will be held in Karachi.

The last time Karachi hosted an international match was back in 2009, during the ill-fated Pakistan-Sri Lanka tour which resulted in eight deaths. Seven visiting players were also injured.

On Sunday, Karachi hosted the final of the third edition of the Pakistan Super League in which several international players, including Darren Sammy, Luke Ronchi, JP Duminy, and Steven Finn, took part.—INP