NAB denies allegations for conducting complaint verification on instructions

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here on Thursday categorically denied the allegations for conduct of complaint verification against anyone on the instructions of others and said that no power can compel NAB to toe its lines.

A press release issued by NAB said it is working under the ambit of relevant law and the main aim of complaint verification, inquiry or investigations is to reach to facts and to conclusion as per law and not insulting anyone.

NAB always ensures self respect and dignity of all the persons as this is NAB’s utmost priority. On the direction of Chairman NAB, detailed instructions have already been issued to all the director generals of NAB in this regard, it added.

NAB is apex Anti Corruption national organization which is performing its duties in eradication of corruption without any discrimination across the board as per law, it added.

The press release further added that NAB has no connection with politics as eradication of corruption is top most priority of NAB and it would also ensure protecting the national interest at all costs.—APP

