Mushahid, Junejo elected Senators from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mushahid Hussain Syed and son of former Prime Minister Muhammad Khan Junejo, Asad Ali Khan Junejo has been elected as Senators for Islamabad.

According to unofficial results, the candidates backed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) won the elections with clear majority on one technocrat and one general seat.

Syed secured 223 votes on technocrat seat while PPPP Candidate Raja Shakil Abbasi remained runner up by securing 64 votes. Thirteen votes were rejected by the officials.

Junejo was declared successful on general seat of Islamabad by securing 214 votes.

Raja Imran Ashraf of the PPP got only 45 votes while Kanwal Shozef who got 32 votes. Nine votes were termed rejected on this contest.

As many as 300 MNAs cast their votes on one each seat of General and technocrat from Islamabad. The election process was completed smoothly and implementation on code of conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan was ensured.

