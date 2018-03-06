Murad gives green signal to Sethi to bring int’l cricket to Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah gave green signal to Chairman PCB Najam Sethi to hold international cricket matches in Karachi just after PSL final to be played here on March 25.

The Chairman PCB Najam Sethi called on Sindh chief minister here at the CM House on Tuesday, said a statement.

Najam Sethi expressed gratitude to the Sindh CM for his unflinching support for holding PSL final in Karachi.

“I am really thankful to you for the support you have given to PCB to hold PSL final in Karachi”, he told the chief minister.

“Your team, police and Rangers and civil administration, is always ready to meet our requirements and share each and every plan with us and also follow the PCB requirements and SOP,” he said.

He said that if the CM Sindh gave him green signal he would hold international cricket matches just after PSL final in Karachi.

Talking to the PCB Chairman, the CM Sindh said that he would love to bring international cricket back to Karachi.

Karachi is a vibrant city of peaceful people and it was their support that the peace has been restored here, he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that he was working hard to restore sports, national and international, literary and music programs, art and craft in this city of lights.

This city has suffered a lot now people would enjoy every moment of their life in this city, he vowed.

The CM Sindh and the Chairman PCB also discussed security plan, arrival of the team, routes to stadium and facilities for the visitors in detail.—APP

