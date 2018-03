ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced nomination of Kamra Khan Tessori for general seat of Senate Election.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders have agreed upon five candidates and announced nomination for Senate election’s General and Technocrats seats.

Kamran Khan Tessori also expressed his views regarding the nomination.

Watch the video: Vedio credit to AajNews correspondent Ali Furqan @@presssman



loading...