MQM- Bahadurabad faction invites Farooq Sattar for talks

KARACHI: Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Bahadurabad faction on Monday invited senior leader Farooq Sattar for talks following verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Terming the ECP’s verdict a victory of their ideology, the leaders of MQMP-B expressed their desire to work with all stakeholders.

Talking on the occasion, Khawaja Izhar stated that struggle of the MQM wasn’t for individual interests.

The ECP’s verdict has made it overtly clear that the symbol, party’s flag and the kite symbol rest with us (Bahadurabad faction) whereas the decision has also end confusion of the workers, asserted Faisal Sabzwari.

“The doors of party are open for everyone including PIB’s leaders and workers. We invite Farooq Sattar and all workers of PIB for talks”.

On the other hand, former convener Farooq Sattar on Monday equated Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict with efforts to remove the party from political landscape of Pakistan.—NNI

He was talking to media here in Islamabad today.

“The verdict of ECP to oust me from the convenership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) is actually an effort to remove party from Pakistan’s political landscape”, asserted Sattar.

“We will remember today as black day. We don’t accept verdict of Chief Election Commissioner and the four-member bench”, stated the disgruntled leader

“The ECP has never taken action on basis of conflicts within any party in the recorded history of country. ECP does not have jurisdiction to initiate such proceedings”.— NNI