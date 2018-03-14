Mosque gained protected status in Celebration of British Muslim heritage

Web Desk: English mosques are getting protected heritage status in celebration of British Muslim heritage.

According to the Historic English, the Government is adding two mosques in London in the list of protected building and is upgrading the status of two others. The step was taken because non-Christian religious buildings are not being given the protection they deserve.

Heritage Minister Micheal Ellis said, “Listing the mosque preserved important places of worship and celebrated the rich heritage of Muslim communities in England.”

The new and upgraded listings, made by the Culture Department on the advice of Historic England, come as a result of research for the heritage agency’s new book The British Mosque.

Source: Metro.co.uk

