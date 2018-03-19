Milk spilled in the street of UK, Tweeple makes fun of it

Web Desk: It is a trend on the internet to win heart with quirky tweets. As a result of which cops all around the globe have upped their social media game.

Recently, a policeman from London joined the trend game and grabbed the public attention by his witty sense of humor.

A dairy truck loaded with milk carts, dribbled milk all over Gloucester Road in the British Capital. Soon after the social media was full of images of the spillage but one particular tweet by a cop stole the show.

While giving traffic updates, Police Constable Dave Wise tweeted, “no point crying over spilled milk,’ to ask people to avoid the road.

Spillage on Over Roundabout, #Gloucester. Road currently blocked due to lorry shedding its milk load. @Tri_Force on scene and clean-up will be done as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/24wphedS94 — Force Control Room (@GlosPolice_FCR) March 15, 2018

His tweet went viral and gained more than 1700 likes, at the time of writing.

