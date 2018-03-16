Miftah reviews preparations for next fiscal year budget

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Miftah Ismail says the next fiscal year budget would reflect the government’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

He was chairing a meeting to review preparations for the next fiscal year budget in Islamabad.

The meeting was given an update on budget preparations by senior officials of the finance ministry.

Miftah Ismail emphasized that all budget related activities should be undertaken in accordance with the agreed time line.

The Adviser said comments and proposals received from different stakeholders should be given due consideration in finalizing the budget document.

He also stressed the need for timely printing of different budget related documents.

The Adviser on Finance has already stated that the budget is scheduled to be presented before the National Assembly on 27th of next month.