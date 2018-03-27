‘Memogate scandal: Sharif approached SC on someone else’s directive’

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah Tuesday revealed that Nawaz Sharif had approached country’s top court to bring government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) down on someone else’s directives.

While addressing a press conference here, Shah said: “Nawaz Shairf had approached apex court to end Zardari [political career] whereas Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) came to his rescue. Such attitude separates PPP from all other political outfits”.

Shah stated that Sharif had confessed to his mistake of approaching Supreme Court (in notorious Memogate scandal) for first time.

Shah made it overtly clear that no one had jurisdiction to rollback the 18th amendment.

Responding to a question on newly elected Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Shah condemned Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s criticism and said he was not anticipating such statement from man of Abbasi’s stature.

“Consultation of issue of appointment of caretaker premier will be held with Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, not Nawaz Sharif. We (PPP) will try to bring everyone on the same page on name for caretaker premier, ” Shah said .

“Consultation will also be done with other political outfits as general polls 2018 are just two months away”.

Shah urged not to compare the PPP’s era with the current PMLN’s era. He taunted how masses would be content with the economic situation when even Ishaq Dar (former finance minister) was not happy. —NNI