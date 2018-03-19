Mashal murder suspect handed himself to the police

MARDAN: Sabir Mayar, a wanted suspect for the Murder case of Mashal Khan surrender to the police, Aaj News reported.

According to the Dr. Mian Saeed, Deputy Police Officer (DPO) of Mardan, Sabir Mayar was on run for the past 11 months.

He further added that the action to apprehend the other wanted suspect of the case, Asad is underway.

JIT had declared Mashal Khan not guilty of committing blasphemy, while 61 accused involved in his murder were nominated in the case out of which 58 of them were arrested, including Imran who confessed of firing shots. PTI’s Tehsil Councilor Arif, student organization leader Sabir Mayar and a student of the university Asad Zia went hiding.

On March 8 this year, Khyber PakhtunKhwa Police arrested the main accused Arif Khan of the Mashal murder case and now Sabir also handed himself over to the police, while the search for the accused, Asad Zia is still underway.

On the other hand, on February 7 last month, Haripur Anti-Terrorist Court sentenced one of the 58 arrested suspects to death in connection with the case of Mashal murder case.