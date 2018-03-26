Man kills four minor children near Gujrat town

GUJRAT: A man allegedly killed his four children in a village in Punjab’s Gujrat district.

Muhammad Ayub, 50, reportedly locked his children in a room and attacked them with an axe when his wife was away from home. Police have arrested the suspect who is said to be mentally sick.

The victims included fifteen-year-old Ali Shan, Zainab, 10, Isha, 8, and Aiman aged 6, who died on the spot. Their bodies were handed over to their heirs after autopsy at Kharian hospital.

Neighbours apprehended the suspect and handed him over to police. Area residents said that Ayub was worried about his financial situation and ultimately took the extreme step.

Police have registered a case against the suspect and started further investigation. —NNI