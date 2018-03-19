Man finds missing MH370 plane ‘on Google Earth’

Web Desk: Allegedly, an investigator claimed to have found the remains of missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 on Google Earth.

According to an Australian mechanical engineer Peter McMahon, he has worked in crash investigations for more than 25 years, insists he has discovered the missing aircraft.

MH370 vanished on March 8, 2014 during its journey from Kaula Lumpur to Beijing with all 239 passengers and crew on board declared dead.

In 2017 January, Australian, China and Malaysia ended an unsuccessful search. The aircraft has not been discovered yet and the cause of its disappearance is still not known.

Google Maps and NASA images made him to believe that the aircraft is 10 miles south to small islet Round Island, near Mauritius, an area which was not included in the search operation by experts.

He also claims that an image shows the tail and wings of the plane floating in the ocean.

McMahon quoted, “Four Americans were sent to Australia to oversee the findings of MH370.’

‘They have made sure that all information received has been hidden from the public, even our government, but why?’

He says officials, ‘do not want it found as it’s full of bullet holes, finding it will only open another inquiry.’

Source: Metro.co.uk