Man commits suicide after killing five family members

GUJRAT: A man committed suicide after killing five of his family members including his own daughter, and three nephews in Bhadar village of Gujrat on Saturday.

According to sources, the suspect opened fire with a pistol at the family members and killed eight-year-old Manahil, 10-year-old Zain, seven-year-old Asher, six-year-old Fatima and 12-year-old his sister-in-law Muqaddas.

Receiving information about the incident police reached at the scene and launched an investigation into the incident. The reason behind the murders is yet to be ascertained.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.