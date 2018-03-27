Knee pain is connected with depression

Web Desk: Osteoarthritis (OA) is affecting people globally. A recent study revealed that knee pain from OA, can in turn lead to depression.

The study was examining the effects of knee pain on depression. It specifically focused on how knee pain and impaired knee function relate to depression.

The participants of the study did not develop any symptoms of depression in 2005. But after two year, nearly all of them completed follow-up interviews. They were asked about their knee pain, nearly 12 per cent of them had developed symptoms of depression.

People who experienced knee pain at night while in bed, while putting on socks, or while getting in ou out of a car were more likely to have symptoms of depression.

Source: Deccanchronicle