Khurram Dastgir commends Pakistan Navy for successful test of Cruise Missile Babur

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan has commended Pakistan Navy for successful test fire of indigenously-developed 450km-range Submarine Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM) Babur.

In a statement issued on Friday, the minister said that Babur missile provides Pakistan credible second strike capability and reinforces Pakistan’s policy of credible minimum deterrence through indigestion and self-reliance

He deeply appreciated the scientists, engineers and personnel of strategic scientific organizations as well as officers of Naval Strategic Force Command for successful test-firing of SLCM Babur.—NNI