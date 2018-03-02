Kenwood Pakistan Officially Launches its new range of Refrigerators in Pakistan

KARACHI:The official distributor and manufacturer of Kenwood – R&I Electrical Appliances (PVT) ltd. with a strong foothold of 1200 dealer network bolsters further investment in the country with the launch of novel refrigerator series.

The launch took place at Marriott Karachi on Monday 26 th February in which dealers were invited and the

new range of Kenwood Refrigerators was unveiled.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Rafiq Parsa CEO R&I

Electrical Appliances (PVT) ltd. stated “With the vision of satisfying ever evolving consumer needs, we

have come up with superior quality refrigerators at competitive prices to serve our esteemed customers.

Kenwood refrigerators are built on international standards with optimum features and true capacity for

maximum food storage“.

The new range falls in three variants; Persona – Glass Door Series, Classic – Vinyl Coated series and

Titanium – SS series having wide range of colors and sizes reflecting the aesthetics and beauty of

Kenwood. The refrigerators are manufactured in state of the art manufacturing facility under license by

Kenwood, UK. Humanistic element, consumer convenience and quality of Refrigerators are kept on top

priority, making the machines user friendly.

As the event preceded, GM Operations Mr. Mohabat shed light upon the concept and features of the new

series stating “The refrigerators are equipped with #1 German SECOP compressors and 75mm thick

insulation which enables the machine to save energy up to 35%. Today, we are expanding in terms of

innovation and technology since our ultimate objective is to give our consumers a healthy living with

environmental friendly appliances”.

He further facilitated queries of dealers who were enquiring about the

features pertaining to the Refrigerator. This also helped in boosting confidence amongst the dealers

regarding the Refrigerator’s durability and exclusive features.

The refrigerators being energy efficient will enable the consumers to cut down on electricity expenses.

Furthermore, the new products are equipped with exclusive features such as Dry Vegetable Tray which

utilizes space externally where you can store dry vegetables, a moveable medicine bank which offers

specialized storage space for your medicinal needs and up to 75 mm thick insulation walls which retains

cool air flow and is designed to minimize energy consumption ratio.

The full range of our esteemed refrigerators would be available immediately at our wide dealer network

and modern trade outlets across the country. Additionally, the product launch in Karachi is to be followed

by city to city launch events in key metropolis of the country namely Islamabad, Faisalabad, Lahore and

Multan later in the week.—PR

loading...