Kattappa also gets his own wax statue in London

Web Desk: Tamil movie Baahubali caused the turmoil before and after its release, but frenzy hasn’t died yet.

Kattappa, the loyal warlord of Mahishmati Kingdom, will now be felicitated by the coveted Madame Tussauds in London. If this is to happen, then he will become the first Tamil actor to get this honour.

While the Prabhas become the first South Indian actor to have got a wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

Source: Indiatimes

