Kattappa also gets his own wax statue in London

Web Desk: Tamil movie Baahubali caused the turmoil before and after its release, but frenzy hasn’t died yet.

Kattappa, the loyal warlord of Mahishmati Kingdom, will now be felicitated by the coveted Madame Tussauds in London. If this is to happen, then he will become the first Tamil actor to get this honour.

While the Prabhas become the first South Indian actor to have got a wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

Here are posts people shared for wishing him

First tamilian to get this honoring so proud of #Sathyaraj sir convey our wishes to him @Sibi_Sathyaraj #kattappa https://t.co/4qpvNSjtZp — Priya Bhavani Shankar (@Priyabshankar_) March 11, 2018

Actor #Sathyaraj sir who played the famous Kattappa role in #Bahubali has been honoured by popular wax museum in #London. The museum’ll feature a statue of Sathyaraj in his Kattappa avatar! Proud moment for all #Tamilan ❤️ Best wishes from #Thalapathy fans.😇👏@Sibi_Sathyaraj pic.twitter.com/68fIr7G9OH — THⓂ️ Official™ (@THM_Off) March 11, 2018

#SathyaRaj as #Kattappa 🙌🙏

The museum of London will feature A statue of Kattappa Avatar 😍😍#SathyaRaj life size wax Statue 😎 Dressed in his Kattappa character will be installed 😉👇 At the MADAME TUSSAUDS wax Museum

It’s Kattappa turn to receive 🙌🙏 pic.twitter.com/04Qeuh4CHI — PRABHAS™ (@amr_rafi) March 12, 2018

Source: Indiatimes

loading...