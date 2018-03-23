Judicial martial law has no place in constitution: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Friday assured that as per Constitution of Pakistan there is not chance of a judicial martial law, Aaj News reported.

CJP Nisar while addressing a Pakistan Day event in Lahore stated that.“There’s no space for a judicial martial law in the Constitution,”

Political leaders from country have suggested ‘judicial martial law’ with regards to the caretaker government setup prior to general elections.

Justice Nisar assured today that, any thing out of the constitutional line will not be tolerated.

“We will serve justice to masses with any discrimination,” he vowed. He further added that no one will be allowed to derailed democracy at any cost.