Islamabad United won the one over eliminator against Lahore Qalandars

SHARJAH: In today’s second match of Pakistan Super League, Islamabad United won the match in super over against Lahore Qalandars

Batting first, Islamabad United scored 121 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the allotted twenty overs.

In reply, Lahore Qalandars also scored 121 runs in the allotted twenty overs which brings both the team to play the super over game.

Batting first Qalandars scored 15 runs in the super over. In reply Islamabad United’s achieved the target of 16 runs with the help of Russell’s 12 runs in last two balls.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan Super League in Sharjah, the first match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain.

Both the teams have been given one point each after cancellation of their match. —RadioPakistan

