Islamabad United to face Peshawar Zalmi in PSL grand finale

The final of Pakistan Super League will be played between defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at National Stadium Karachi today (Sunday).

Later, full of entertainment closing ceremony of PSL-III will be held at the Stadium.

Meanwhile, adequate security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order on the occasion. Traffic plan has also been chalked out to facilitate the citizens and the spectators.

Addressing a press conference at National Stadium, Islamabad United Captain J.P Duminy said that it is a very great moment to play in Pakistan. Pakistan Super League is a big event, he added.

He said that our team players are very much optimistic for tomorrow’s final and hoped that good cricket will be played by both teams.

Waqar Younis said that Karachi is cricket loving city and it is a very important moment for Pakistan especially Karachi that international players arrived in the country.

Addressing a press conference at National Stadium, Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy said that we are here to defend our title and we have planned a strategy to tackle the players of Islamabad United.

He said that cricket is back in Pakistan especially in Karachi and happy to hear that West Indies cricket team is also coming to Pakistan. He asked the Karachiites to support the Peshawar Zalmi team and wear yellow shirts tomorrow.

Pakistan Super League official social media account has announced that the closing ceremony of Pakistan Super League Season-III will be full of entertainment at National Stadium Karachi.

According to a tweet on Saturday, Strings Band, Ali Zafar, Shahzad Roy, Farhan Saeed and Aima Baig will perform during the closing ceremony.