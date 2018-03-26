Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi in PSL final

Karachi: Islamabad United defeated the defending champions Peshawar Zalmi by three wicket,in the final of Pakistan Super League’s third edition at National Stadium Karachi on Sunday.

Islamabad United achieved the target in 17th over.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi had set the target of 149 runs after winning the toss and decided to bat first.

United’s Luke Ronchi declared man of the match for his important 52 runs.

Tight security measures are in place for the PSL final with a huge crowd of spectators present at the National Stadium Karachi.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who is the chief guest on the occasion is present in the National stadium and is enjoying the revival of international cricket in Karachi after nine years.