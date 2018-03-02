Ishaq Dar allowed to contest senate election

LAHORE: Lahore High court has allowed former finance minister Ishaq Dar to contest senate election.

A petition has been filed against Ishaq Dar by Nawabzada Nawazish Ali of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), in which it was stated that Ishaq Dar is not eligeable to be nominated for senate elections due to NAB cases against him.

A special bench of Lahore High court comprising Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and Justice Jawad Hassan has announced the verdict.

Court has dismissed the petition against Ishaq dar allowing him to take part in senate election as a candidate.

Ishaq Dar has submitted nomination papers seperately for both General and Technocrats seats of Senate.

