iPhone is coming with a stylus

Web Desk: According to a rumour, Sumsung Galaxy Note’s new rival is coming. KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple would extend its Apple Pencil support to a future iPhone model.

There is a gap in Apple’s ecosystem where someone looking for a stylus-supported iPhone has to forcibly switch to the Andriod side. However, it looks like this gap is about to be filled soon.

Now, Apple is planning to bring the Apple Pencil support to one of its flagship smartphones. This pencil is expected to be sold more, if the company adds the stylus support to it.

He also predicts that this iPhone could only the light of the day sometime next year.

Source: Deccanchronicle