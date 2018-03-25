Indian troops martyr youth in IOK

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Badgam district early Sunday morning.

He was martyred during a cordon and search operation in Beerwah area of the district.

A 17-year-old girl also sustained bullet wounds in the firing of the troops.

Earlier on Saturday, Indian troops martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district. The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation at Shashtargam in Dooru area of the district.

On the other hand, people staged forceful demonstrations and raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans when Indian police and troops launched a cordon and search operation in Sirnoo area of Pulwama district.