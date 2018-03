ISLAMABAD: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, on Monday.

According to KMS, youth including a B-tech student Eesa Fazli and Syed Owais were killed by Indian troops during a siege and search operation in Hakoora area of south district.

Meanwhile, authorities imposed curfew and restrictions in Soura area of Srinagar and Islamabad to prevent people from protesting against the killings.

loading...