Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more youth in Bandipore district, Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) Thursday.

The troops killed the youth during a crackdown operation at Shakurdin in Hajin area of the district, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

People took to the streets and staged forceful demonstrations against the operation and the killing of the youth.

Indian police and troops used brute force to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel.

On the other hand, a 38-year-old man identified as Aijaz Ahmed Shah also known as Aijaz Fakeer was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Tral area of Pulwama district.

An attacker allegedly decamped with the mobile phones of three policemen guarding a shrine in Khiram area of Islamabad district.—APP

