Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district, Tuesday.

The troops killed the youth during a siege and search operation in check, Halmatpora area of the district.

An Indian army spokesperson in Srinagar claimed that the four youth were mujahideen and were killed in the ongoing gunfight. However, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that no body has been retrieved so far from the site of the gunfight.

A spokesman claimed that four militants have so far been killed in the firefight that broke out in the area around 3 pm today. “The operation is going on,” he said, adding that the identity of the slain is being ascertained.

However, a senior police official of the district said they can’t confirm any killings yet. “I can’t confirm to you if four militants have been killed so far as no body has been retrieved so far from the site of the gunfight,” SSP Kupwara Shamsher Hussian told local media.

He said the operation might prolong as the militants have taken shelter in the forest area and are responding to the fire from the forces intermittently.

Earlier, a senior police official said the militants hiding in the forest area near a human habitation fired upon a joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and army soldiers of 41 RR around 3pm.

Forces retaliated to the firing, triggering off a gunfight.

Meanwhile, Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Geelani says the Indian oppression has forced the people of Kashmir to fight back with more will and vigor for liberation of their motherland from its illegal occupation.

Addressing the members of Majlis-e-Shoora of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar, he said the entire pro-freedom camp has been facing testing times at the hands of Indian occupational forces.

In a statement in Srinagar, today, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed solidarity with the Sikh community on the sorrowful anniversary of Chittisinghpora massacre, which took place on this day in 2000 on the eve of the then US President, Bill Clinton’s visit to India.

The forum said that the failure of India and its puppets in conducting any probe into Chattisinghpora-like mass murders has proved that efforts are being made at government level to hush up the facts.

In a statement in Srinagar, the Sikh representative body, All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee also demanded a probe into the slaughter of their 35 Sikh brethren by Indian troops in disguise in the territory, eighteen years ago.—NNI